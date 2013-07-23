PHOTO: Japanese Commuters Tilt Train To Free Trapped Woman

When a woman slipped between a train and a station platform just north of Tokyo on Monday, about 40 commuters and railroad employees worked together to tilt the 32-ton subway car enough to one side so that she could be pulled to safety.

The Associated Press writes that the train car's suspension system "allows it to lean to either side, according to the Yomiuri newspaper, Japan's largest daily."

The woman was not seriously injured and, the AP adds, "after just an eight-minute delay, the train went on its way."

The Yomiuri Shimbun's photo captures the scene.

It's all already been recreated in this video.

