Dentist Aims To Clone Former Beatle John Lennon

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

A Canadian dentist bought one of John Lennon's molars at auction for $31,000. And now, Michael Zuk plans to use the tooth to clone the former Beatle. The DNA sequencing is already underway. But cloning technology is not quite there yet, so Zuk is biding his time in other ways. He released a parody song called "Love Me Tooth," as in...

(Singing) Love, love me tooth.

Sorry, I just did that. What would John Lennon think of all of this? Probably just say, let it be.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.