Toronto Blue Jays Fan Disrupts Game

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A Toronto Blue Jays' fan ran onto the field earlier this season, and now we have his arrest report. It suggests the police are bit frustrated with the Blue Jays, who are in the midst of a losing season. The official report says the Blue Jays were, quote, "surprisingly winning" at the time of the incident. The fan's transgression, quote, "can only be described as an attempt to inject some kind of spark into the Blue Jays, and relieve fans from their season-long agony."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.