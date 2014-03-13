London Tourist Gets Palace Guard To Smile

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

Tourists always try to get the famously straight-faced British royal guard to crack a smile. This week, a guy with a Borscht Belt touch pulled it off. Yankel Ineyamuka(ph) stood next to one of the Queen's Guard in his tall red hat and offered an absurd monologue in how they were at school together at Kensington, how he never talked. And what finally got the guard to giggle, how his mom picked him up from school until he was 20.

