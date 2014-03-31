Russian City Honors Oscarless Leonardo DiCaprio

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Leonardo DiCaprio's been nominated for four Oscars. He's 0-for-four but he's getting love from a Russian city that knows a thing or two about feeling down and out. Chelyabinsk is a polluted industrial place. Oh, and it was hit by a meteorite last year. A region nearby is known for producing cast iron and cast iron sculptures.

Now a theater company in Chelyabinsk wants to give DiCaprio a three-pound figurine in the shape of a bodybuilder. They're calling the statue an Ascar. It's MORNING EDITION.