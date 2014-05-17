In Photos: India's Prime Minister-Elect Receives Hero's Welcome In Delhi

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister-elect, received a hero's welcome in Delhi on Saturday.

The Guardian reports that a brass band, drummers and bagpipes "played while hundreds of supporters waving BJP flags met Modi at the capital's airport on Saturday."

As we've reported, Modi's win is historic because it marks a shift away from a party that has dominated politics in the world's largest democracy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh resigned from his position. The Times of India reports that he said goodbye in a televised address saying his tenure was an "open book."

We'll leave with photos from Modi's arrival in Delhi:

