Robert Siegel talks with the Carnegie Endowment's Iran researcher, Karim Sadjapour, about President Obama's comments to NPR about Iran. Sadjapour says Obama's positive comments about relations with Iran are indicative of a willingness to broker an accord with the country.

That portion of Steve Inskeep's interview with President Obama will air Wednesday, Dec. 31, on Morning Edition.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.