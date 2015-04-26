Putin: 'No Regrets' Over Crimea Annexation

In a new documentary in Russia, President Vladimir Putin says that the annexation of Crimea just over a year ago was justified and righted a historical wrong.

In the film titled The President,Putin denies that the importance of the Black Sea peninsula is not strategic. "It's because this has elements of historical justice. I believe we did the right thing and I don't regret anything," he says, according to RIA news agency.

Reuters reports:

"Putin also said sanctions imposed by the West after the annexation were aimed at halting Russia's progress as a global power.

"The film, marking Putin's 15 years in power, had already been aired in Russia's Far East. It was scheduled to be shown in western Russia ... on Sunday."

In eastern Ukraine, where separatists backed by Moscow have sought to carve out an independent Russian-speaking territories, sporadic fighting has continued despite a cease-fire deal.

Today, one Ukrainian serviceman was reportedly killed and seven others wounded in separatist attacks in the past 24 hours, according to Ukraine's military.

