Demand For Beer Increases In Cuba As More U.S. Tourists Visit

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Communist Cuba has dealt with shortages of goods for decades. And now with the sudden influx of American tourists, the island is facing a new shortage. Thanks to Yankee capitalism, bars, cafes and gas stations around the country are running low on beer, which is a good thing if you're the company brewing Cuba's favorite beer. It'll need to build a new plant to keep up with the demand. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.