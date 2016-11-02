© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

In The U.S. And U.K., Anti-Establishment Voters Sound Similar Themes

By NPR Staff
Published November 2, 2016 at 4:03 AM CDT
(Left) Donald Trump signs are displayed outside a residence Oct. 22, in Abbottstown, Pa. (Right) English flags and a 'Vote Leave' poster are displayed on a house in Redcar, north east England on June 27, after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
(Left) Donald Trump signs are displayed outside a residence Oct. 22, in Abbottstown, Pa. (Right) English flags and a 'Vote Leave' poster are displayed on a house in Redcar, north east England on June 27, after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

This year's presidential campaign seems to be one of a kind, but it is really part of a bigger picture that stretches beyond the U.S.

Donald Trump's message to anyone who doubts he can win: Look at what happened in the United Kingdom last summer. The vote to leave the EU in June was fueled by some of the same issues that Trump is tapping.

"Believe me. This is Brexit times five. You watch what's going to happen," he said last month.

Indeed, in both the U.S. and the U.K., NPR national political correspondent Don Gonyea and London correspondent Frank Langfitt recently talked to people whose fears and frustrations echoed one another.

Residents of Monessen, Pa., and Washington, Pa., — areas considered strong Trump supporters this year — as well as those in the English seaside resort of Margate, which voted strongly for Brexit, were concerned about immigration, the economy and a distrust of those they consider political elites.

Click on the audio above to hear the full conversation.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

World
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff