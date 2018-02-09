Highlights Of The Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony, In Photos

Beginning with fireworks and ending with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, Pyeongchang's Winter Olympics opening ceremony, called "Peace in Motion," took place Friday evening amid gusts of wind and frigid temperatures.

Watching inside the Olympic stadium was a crowd of more than 30,000 — including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Vice President Pence sat nearby.

In the parade of nations — 92 are taking part in these Olympics — American luger Erin Hamlin, a four-time Olympian, served as Team USA's flag-bearer. A unified Korean team marched together under a unification flag. But many thought Pita Taufatofua — who competed in taekwondo in Rio's Summer Games and is in Pyeongchang to compete in cross-country skiing — stole the show by reprising his bare-chested appearance as flag-bearer for Tonga.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Matthias Hangst; Gregory Bull; Quinn Rooney / Getty Images / Top: Performers with candles; a makeup artist applies glitter to a performer backstage. Bottom: Dancers perform inside a tiger.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images / North and South Korean athletes enter together under the Korean unification flag during the parade of athletes.

Patrick Semansky / AP / Kim Yo Jong (left), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images / The crowd stands amid lights.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP/Getty Images / A firework display during the opening ceremony.

Lars Baron; Jonathan Nackstrand; Frank Fife;Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images / Fire displays light up the opening ceremony before the Olympic cauldron (bottom left) is kindled.

Martin Bureau/AFP; Richard Heathcote; Matthias Hangst / Getty Images / Performers entertain the crowd during the opening ceremony.