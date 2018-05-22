Royal Wedding Reception Featured Beer Pong

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I'm not sure what image you have of a royal wedding after-party. I was frankly surprised that there was beer pong. And I loved how The Sun in Britain reported on this like it was some sort of alien exercise, a, quote, "boozy American university drinking game where players throw table tennis balls into cups of beers." Well, which American wedding guest defended our honor? Serena Williams. She crushed it. The Sun reports she played beer pong like it was tennis. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.