Death Awareness Cafe Opens In Bangkok, Thailand

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people act as if they're never going to die. And for those people, an attitude adjustment is available. The Death Awareness Cafe is in Bangkok, Thailand. You buy some coffee or tea, and then you have a chance to be briefly closed in a coffin to reflect on how we all will end. A news story on this cafe leaves one unanswered question - do they forbid orders to go? - because the owner's main message is you can't take it with you.