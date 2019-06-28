Finland's Yle Radio Ends Latin Newscast After 30 Years

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Finland's weekly five-minute newscast in Latin is now finita.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIO SHOW, "NUNTII LATINI")

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Latin).

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

After 30 years of "Nuntii Latini" broadcasting from Helsinki this month, Finnish public broadcasting delivered this news - it's killing the show. Producer Outi Kaltio told us on Skype that's too bad.

OUTI KALTIO: During the years, we received letters and feedback from about 100 different countries all over the world.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIO SHOW, "NUNTII LATINI")

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Latin).

KALTIO: Many technical and scientific words are already in Latin. You can form new words by combining the different words together. For example, email in Latin is urso elektronkos. Urso means post, and elektronkos means electric.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIO SHOW, "NUNTII LATINI")

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Latin).

SHAPIRO: If you're still hungry for a newscast in Latin, Vatican Radio has one, but you will only hear news about the pope. The Finnish team hopes to somehow keep "Nuntii Latini" alive.

KALTIO: Maybe we will sit down and think about this over. So maybe we will come up with something - I hope.

CORNISH: And she says, yes, that might be a podcast. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.