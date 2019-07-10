Lithuanian Couple Win 'World Wife-Carrying' Championship

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's a rich and varied world. Summer 2019 is when the U.S. women's soccer team won the World Cup and also the time of the World Wife-Carrying Championship. In Finland, men sling their wives over their shoulders and run an obstacle course as thousands watch. A Lithuanian couple won this year, overcoming obstacles and splashing through water in just over one minute. She wore a bike helmet - understandable since she spent the race dangling upside down on his back. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.