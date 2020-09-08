© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Ghost Towns Behind The Gates

By Kat Lonsdorf,
Claire Harbage
Published September 8, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT

Fukushima was forever changed by the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011. Japan has poured billions of dollars into recovery efforts — clearing away radioactive waste, rebuilding roads and reopening towns. But what does recovery really mean? It's an answer filled with resilience, reinvention and regret.

An NPR team spent February and March reporting in Japan, before the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe. "The Ghost Towns Behind The Gates" is a visual interactive part of an NPR series sponsored by the John Alexander Project. To view the story, go to apps.npr.org/fukushima/

Kat Lonsdorf
Claire Harbage
