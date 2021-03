Author Caroline Preston's Gatsby's Girl takes what little is known about a 19-year-old F. Scott Fitzgerald's love affair with a young Midwestern heiress and turns it into a work of historical fiction.

Preston tells Liane Hansen how she shaped the story through the eyes of Ginevra King, a woman who is able to see her own life play out eerily in Fitzgerald's work and female characters.

