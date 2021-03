A Sense of the World tells the story of James Holman, a blind man who traveled the world in the early 19th century. Author Jason Roberts came across the story almost by accident. In the library, he found a small book with a short chapter on a man who went blind at 25, but refused to give up control of his life. Roberts tells Scott Simon what he learned in researching and writing the book.

