Former Teacher Charged For Child Porn Detained In Nicaragua

Nicaraguan authorities say they have detained Eric Justin Toth, a former teacher at a Washington, D.C., private school accused of producing child pornography.

Back in April 2012, Toth took Osama bin Laden's place on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.

The Washington Post reports Toth has been on the run for almost five years, since the "Washington National Cathedral's exclusive Beauvoir elementary school found explicit photos of a student on a camera assigned to him, authorities said."

The Post adds:

"Toth was taken into custody Saturday night in Nicaragua, but as of Monday afternoon he had not been extradited to the United States, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because Toth was not yet in the United States.

"The FBI declined to comment.

"Police have been looking for Toth since June 2008, when Beauvoir officials found the explicit photos, confronted him,and then had him escorted to the end of the cathedral driveway.

"They called police that day, but Toth was already gone."

The BBC reports that Toth, 31, was indicted on federal charges in 2008.

When Toth was placed on the FBI's Top Most Wanted list, he became the 465th fugitive to be added to the list, which dates back to 1950. The FBI has a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

