George W. Bush Undergoes Heart Procedure
Former President George W. Bush underwent a successful heart procedure earlier today at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, to clear an blockage discovered yesterday during a routine physical.
The former president had a stent was inserted.
CardiologistJames Willerson, who is president and medical director of the Texas Heart Institute in Houston, joins us to explain the procedure, the symptoms of a blocked artery and what could have happened if doctors hadn’t discovered it.
Guest
- James Willerson, cardiologist who is also president and medical director of the Texas Heart Institute in Houston.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.