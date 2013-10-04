© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Hump Day' Disrupts Class

Published October 4, 2013 at 12:45 PM CDT
1004_hump-day

The Geico commercial “Hump Day,” has gone viral.

Students at Vernon Center Middle School in Connecticut made news when they used the phrase “hump day” so much it became disruptive.

Here & Now spoke to superintendentMary Conway to see what the fuss was about.

“I found out about this from a TV station where it had just mushroomed,” Conway told Here & Now. “So we’re quite amused but also pretty distracted.”

Conway said just a few students were repeating the commercial’s catch phrase to one another, and teachers just asked them to calm down.

It was a case of kids being kids.

