© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Electronic Music Pioneer Turns 80

Published October 14, 2013 at 12:53 PM CDT
Morton Subotnick performing (stretta/Flickr)
Morton Subotnick performing (stretta/Flickr)

To call Morton Subotnick a pioneer of electronic music has become commonplace.

What is not so well known about Subotnick, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year, is that he had a role in fathering electronic dance music.

His innovations involving new technologies and musical accessibility continue today.

His most recent project is an app for young children to use, with which they can compose essentially by fingerpainting on an iPad.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.