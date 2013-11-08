© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sisterly Love: 'I Knew That We Had Each Other'

By NPR Staff
Published November 8, 2013 at 2:05 AM CST

Ten days after a court verdict found a man guilty of sexual assault, two of his victims — his 14- and 15-year-old nieces — stepped into a StoryCorps booth.

"He was a police officer," the older sister said. "This big SWAT man with all the badges and the uniforms, and he couldn't keep his hands to himself. He sexually assaulted me when no one was around. I felt like I was on pause my whole childhood. A prisoner — dead. And I didn't say a word to anybody for seven years."

Click on the audio link above to hear their story.

