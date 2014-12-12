3 Wounded In Shooting Outside Portland High School

Updated at 5:00 p.m. ET

A shooter wounded two boys and a girl outside a high school in Portland, Ore., in what police said may be a gang-related assault.

The incident occurred near Rosemary Anderson High School. The Oregonian reports that a 17-year-old was shot in the back and another person, a female, was shot in the chest. The newspaper did not give specifics on the third victim.

Portland Police Sgt. Pete Simpson said the suspect fled the scene and that the victims, believed to be students, ran back to the school for help.

The Associated Press says parents were summoned to the school.

KATU says that Simpson did not detail the extent of the injuries of the victims but that they were "alive and breathing when they were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital."

AP reports that "officers don't know whether the shooter was alone or with others, but Simpson says preliminary information suggests it's gang-related."

The wire service describes Rosemary Anderson as "an alternative school that serves at-risk students who were expelled or dropped out, are homeless or are single parents."

In June, an Oregon high school student killed one student before turning the gun on himself.

As we reported at the time, the shooter, Jared Padgett, 15, was armed with an "AR-15-type" rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, a large knife and several magazines of ammunition.

