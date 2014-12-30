Uncertainty In Europe After Greece Calls Snap General Election

A snap general election in Greece next month has triggered uncertainty among investors and government across Europe.

The election came about when the Greek Parliament rejected the presidential candidate nominated by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

The radical left Syriza party is leading in opinion polls, and its leader opposes the deep budget cuts and austerity measures that have been instituted in Greece as a condition of financial bailouts.

Bloomberg’s Joseph Weisenthal joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins to discuss what the election could mean for Greece and for the rest of Europe.

Guest

Joseph Weisenthal, managing editor of the Markets section for Bloomberg.com. He tweets @TheStalwart.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.