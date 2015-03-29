© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan State, Duke Join Kentucky, Wisconsin In The Men's Final Four

By Becky Sullivan
Published March 29, 2015 at 6:30 PM CDT
Michigan State is headed back to the Final Four, where they'll meet Duke next Saturday night. Afterward, Wisconsin takes on the still-unbeaten Kentucky Wildcats.
Michigan State is headed back to the Final Four, where they'll meet Duke next Saturday night. Afterward, Wisconsin takes on the still-unbeaten Kentucky Wildcats.

We've got a Final Four.

Michigan State and Duke will join Kentucky and Wisconsin in Indianapolis next Saturday night.

In Syracuse, N.Y., Michigan State and Louisville traded leads all game. As the clock wound down, the Spartans led by one point, 65-64. But they missed their chance to extend the lead when freshman Marvin Clark Jr. missed two free throws with 22 seconds to go.

But just seconds later, they fouled Louisville forward Mangok Mathiang, who made one free throw to tie the game, but couldn't hit the second.

Overtime wasn't as close. The Spartans won 76-70, while legendary point guard Magic Johnson (who led the Spartans to the title in 1979) smiled on from the stands. This is the Spartans' sixth trip to the Final Four since 2000.

In Houston, 1-seed Duke met 2-seed Gonzaga.

Duke's star freshman Jahlil Okafor, the presumed #1 pick in this summer's NBA draft, was looking to rebound from a tough showing against Utah, where he scored just six points. Tonight, he only scored nine, but his teammates again picked up the slack. Duke held an arm's-length lead for most of the game and won 66-52.

Once the quintessential Cinderella team, but now a regular tournament heavyweight, Gonzaga has actually never been to a Final Four. Duke, on the other hand, is headed to their 16th.

Kentucky and Wisconsin sealed their spots last night — Kentucky in a total thriller over Notre Dame, who held a small lead for most of the game before losing control right at the end.

The first game — Michigan State vs. Duke — tips off Saturday night at 6:09 PM Eastern Time.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has been a producer for NPR since 2011. She is one of the network's go-to breaking news producers and has been on the ground for many major news stories of the past several years. She traveled to Tehran for the funeral of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, to Colombia to cover the Zika virus, to Afghanistan for the anniversary of Sept. 11 and to Pyongyang to report on the regime of Kim Jong-Un. She's also reported from around the U.S., including Hurricane Michael in Florida and the mass shooting in San Bernardino.
See stories by Becky Sullivan