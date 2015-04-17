2015 Boston Marathon Preview

The 119th Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest, will be run on Monday. The 26.2-mile race starts in rural Hopkinton, Mass., and takes the runners through several other communities before finishing in downtown Boston.

That’s where two bombs exploded during the 2013 race, killing three people and injuring more than 260. The attack sparked increased security for spectators and runners that will remain in place for the second year.

Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock joins host Robin Young with a preview of the race.

Guest

Alex Ashlock, producer, director and reporter for Here & Now. He tweets @aashlock.

