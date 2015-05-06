DJ Session: From Afro-Cuban Funk To A Michael Jackson Salsa Tribute

For this week’s DJ Session, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson sits down with DJ Luis “Speedy” Gonzalez, who hosts “Latin Jazz and Salsa” on WMNF in Tampa, Florida. He shares new Latin and salsa sounds, including artist Tony Succar’s new tribute to Michael Jackson, and the Afro-Cuban funk group Palo.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Tony Succar, “Smooth Criminal”

Nils Fischer, “Timbazo Llego”

Federico Britos, “Dark Eyes”

PALO!, “Fumando”

Guest

Luis “Speedy” Gonzalez, DJ and host of “Latin Jazz & Salsa” on WMNF in Tampa. Listen to past shows here or stream live on Saturdays from 6-7 p.m. Eastern.

