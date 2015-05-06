© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Session: From Afro-Cuban Funk To A Michael Jackson Salsa Tribute

Published May 6, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
PALO! was formed in 2003 in Miami, Florida. The band is comprised of vocalist Leslie Cartaya, keyboardist and producer Steve Roitstein, saxophonist Ed Calle and percussionists and vocalists Philbert Armenteros and Raymer Olalde. (PALO!/Facebook)
PALO! was formed in 2003 in Miami, Florida. The band is comprised of vocalist Leslie Cartaya, keyboardist and producer Steve Roitstein, saxophonist Ed Calle and percussionists and vocalists Philbert Armenteros and Raymer Olalde. (PALO!/Facebook)

For this week’s DJ Session, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson sits down with DJ Luis “Speedy” Gonzalez, who hosts “Latin Jazz and Salsa” on WMNF in Tampa, Florida. He shares new Latin and salsa sounds, including artist Tony Succar’s new tribute to Michael Jackson, and the Afro-Cuban funk group Palo.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Tony Succar, “Smooth Criminal”

Array

Nils Fischer, “Timbazo Llego”

Array

Federico Britos, “Dark Eyes”

[Youtube]

PALO!, “Fumando”

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Luis “Speedy” Gonzalez, DJ and host of “Latin Jazz & Salsa” on WMNF in Tampa. Listen to past shows here or stream live on Saturdays from 6-7 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.