Big Decisions Still To Come From U.S. Supreme Court

There are only a few weeks left for the U.S. Supreme Court to announce its decisions in some pretty hefty cases they heard this term. Same-sex marriage, healthcare reform and the death penalty are just a few of the issues the justices will weigh in on.

NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about impending Supreme Court decisions.

Guest

Nina Totenberg, NPR’s legal correspondent. She tweets @NinaTotenberg.

