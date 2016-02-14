© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Take One Letter Away, And Here's A Puzzle To Marry Two Words All Day

By Will Shortz
Published February 14, 2016 at 8:07 AM CST
Sunday Puzzle.

On-air challenge: Change one letter of each word and rearrange the result to get a new word that can follow it, to complete a common two-word phrase.

For example: FALL ... changing one of the L's to a T --> FLAT: Fall Flat.

Last week's challenge, based on an idea by listener Jon Herman: If PAJAMA represents first, and REBUKE represents second, what nine-letter word can represent third? There are two possible answers, one common and one not so common. Either one will be counted correct.

Answer:A nine-letter word representing "third" would be SCOLIOSIS (or, less commonly, SILICOSIS).

Winner: Joe DeVincentis of Salem, Mass.

Next week's challenge:Name something to eat. Change one letter in it and rearrange the result. You'll name the person who makes this food. Who is it?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
