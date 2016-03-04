Ohio Police Encourage Owner Of Drugs To Claim Missing Bag

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police in Macedonia, Ohio, offer sympathy to the owner of lost property which turned up in a hotel room trashcan. Police wrote a Facebook post offering to help. An officer wrote, we all know the emptiness inside when you lose something so valuable and encouraged the owner to come in and see us. Police even posted a photo in case the owner might recognize his or her bag containing a gram of high-grade crystal meth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.