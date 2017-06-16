Jia Jiang: Can You Train Yourself To Accept Rejection?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode A Better You.

About Jia Jiang's TED Talk

For 100 days, Jia Jiang did a bunch of random things - asking a stranger for $100, requesting a burger refill at a restaurant, asking for a haircut at PetSmart - all to conquer his fear of rejection.

About Jia Jiang



Jia Jiang runs the website Rejection Therapy, which provides inspiration, knowledge and products for people to overcome their fear of rejection. He is also the CEO of Wuju Learning, a company that teaches people and trains organizations to become fearless through rejection training.

