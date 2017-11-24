Beard Vs. Beard

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Entrepreneurs run a risk that competitors use their ideas. In Aberdeen, Scotland, two men organized the Granite City Beard and Mustache Festival. The celebration of facial hair went well, but relations between the two organizers did not. And one now has a rival event, Granite City Beard Fest. Scot Thompson, pictured in British papers with a full-trimmed beard, now faces off against Kev Clarke with a bushy beard, who says, I can do it better.