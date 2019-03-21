Parents Debate How Many Chuggas Should Come Before Choo-Choo

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You find some bizarre and entertaining stuff on Reddit, including a conversation parents are having about how many chuggas (ph) come before choo choo (ph). Most people agree that one is just weird. You can't say chugga choo choo. Two also seems premature. You haven't built any of the drama. I have always gone with four. Someone on the thread suggested applying the "Batman" theme song as a guide, which would mean eight. I'll just let you chugga that one out on your own and see if it feels right. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.