Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big surprise on this season of "The Great British Bake Off?" Joel Kim Booster.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: Every week will be bread week in order to honor all of those in lockdown - sourdough, sourdough, sourdough.

SAGAL: Dulce Sloan.

DULCE SLOAN: The grand finale will be a grand display of desserts enjoyed in America, such as pecan pie, moon pies and 7UP cake.

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They're going to go old-school. And if you want to bake, you got to build your own fire, so you start with two sticks.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Dulce Sloan and Joel Kim Booster. Thanks to all of you for listening. We made it through the spring. We made it through the summer. We can do the fall. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.