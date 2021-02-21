Sunday Puzzle: Homophones

On-air Challenge:I'm going to read you some sentences. Each ends in "___ to ___." You fill the blanks with a pair of homophones.

Ex. The bicycle salesman had an innovative new ___ to ___. --> PEDAL to PEDDLE



1. The thieves prowling around the Pittsburgh mill were looking for some ___ to ___.

2. When you want to slow down in front of a busy intersection, that's a bad time for a ___ to ___.

3. As I watched the seabird walk 100 yards straight down the beach, I kept waiting for the ___ to ___.

4. To prepare the dough for the oven, the baker will first ___ to ___.

5. My toes since the foot injury are better now, but I still have to wait for my ___ to ___.

6. The strip of art along the ceiling needs warm temperature to dry, so I certainly wouldn't want the ___ to ___.

7. To make some money, the illustrator for the old Disney film has a sample ___ to ___.

8. Do you know when the TV network has scheduled "Jane ___" to ___?

9. When the physician's boat was moving erratically, the Coast Guard ordered the ___ to ___.

10. Regulations may not allow you to speak, but you always have the ___ to ___.

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Samuel Mace of Smyrna, Del. Name a famous actor whose first name is a book of the Bible and whose last name is an anagram of another book of the Bible. Who is it?

Challenge answer: John Hurt (his last name is an anagram of Ruth).

Winner:Seth Copans of Brooklyn, N.Y.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of a famous philosopher — first and last names. Change one letter in the first name to get a popular dish. Drop two letters from the last name and rearrange the result to get the kind of cuisine of this dish. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

