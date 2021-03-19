As Wisconsin Preps for COVID-19 Vaccination Group 1C, Health Officials Urge Patience For Those Without Conditions

On March 22, Wisconsin will open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to millions of people with various medical conditions.

Some people have already started looking for appointments, finding them at Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee’s downtown.

Others without medical conditions wonder when it’s going to be their turn.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the vaccine is not as scarce as it once was, and the goal right now is to get it into arms.

But she said the guidelines for who is in the next eligible group are coming directly from the CDC.

“You know, if you're someone who has been living with asthma or diabetes, or a family member with multiple conditions, you've been living in an immunocompromised position, you've been living in fear of this virus for well over a year," Willems Van Dijk said. "So those of us who are healthier, hold back, let those who have these conditions move to the front of the line. They need it. They are at risk.”

Willems Van Dijk added if you’re someone with a medical condition that’s a bit milder, and you see an open appointment, go ahead and book it.

But if you don’t have any conditions, she said just wait a little bit longer — your turn will be right around the corner.

The state expects everyone 16 and older will be eligible May 1.