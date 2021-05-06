6 Things To Do In Milwaukee This May

Spring has sprung in Milwaukee, which means it’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the new life in the city. As the weather continues to warm up and more Milwaukeeans get vaccinated, opportunities to come together around the city are growing. Ana Martinez-Ortiz from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins Lake Effect to talk about community events in Milwaukee.

The list includes a wide array of things to enjoy, both virtually and in-person, this May.

1. Nature by Bike with the Urban Ecology Center

On Saturday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 25, the Urban Ecology Center will be hosting group bike rides at Riverside Park. The cost ranges from $12-$20 and biking equipment is provided.

“You’re going to be biking along the trails and checking out the wildlife along the path. You get to explore nature, they’re also going to be telling you some safety bike tips when biking in a group,” Martinez-Ortiz says.

2. Walking and Chair Yoga at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care

Every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in May, St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care will be providing free refreshments to encourage walkers on their landscaped pathways. On Friday, May 14 and May 21 at 10 a.m. a free chair yoga session will also be held, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.

“You can walk and also do yoga. The only thing that they ask is that you please wear a mask and observe socially distancing while you enjoy the pathways,” she says.

3. Making The Invisible Visible: A Celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Culture, Art & Activism

Hosted by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, the celebration will be headlined by a virtual panel on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The panel will bring together theater artists to discuss the importance of representation and support for the AAPI community.

“It includes actors, and playwrights and sound designers — so you get to hear the perspective of people who are all in their productions,” Martinez-Ortiz says.

4. Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Budget Town Hall

LIT is a Black and brown-led community organization that helps organize and engage young people around issues of social, racial and economic justice. This town hall, which is being held on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m., will be space to learn more about the 2021-22 MPS budget and learn how you can make your voice heard in the process.

“LIT has been, you know, really involved in MPS decisions in the past. They were instrumental in helping get police out of schools, so even if you have nothing to say, it’s definitely going to be a great even to tune in and see how these young leaders are shaping Milwaukee,” she says.

5. Family Drive-In Movie Day

Milwaukee Recreation is hosting its first ever drive-in movie day on Saturday, May 15 at the MPS Central Services building, located at 5225 West Vliet Street. Three movies are scheduled: Despicable Me 3 at 2 p.m., The Secret Life of Pets 2 at 4 p.m. and Big Hero 6 at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle per movie and popcorn will be provided.

“If you want to go see all three, you can. You do have to register for this one and it is at MilwaukeeRecreation.net,” Martinez-Ortiz says.

6. Garden Flower Sales

On Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Urban Ecology Center will be hosting Bloom and Groom 2021 at Washington Park. Flowers will be sold at a reduced price, with part of the proceeds going towards the Urban Ecology Center. On Monday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Alice’s Garden Urban Farm is partnering with Whatever Comes Naturally to hold a plant sale.

“Whether you are, you know, an avid gardener or just beginning, both of these [events] are great,” she says.