© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship Parade & Celebration Downtown Thursday

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Simone Cazares
Published July 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT
2021 NBA Finals - Game Six
Jonathan Daniel
/
Getty Images
Owner Marc Lasry of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after his team defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their first NBA championship in 50 years with a parade on Thursday, July 22.

Starting at 11 a.m., Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will kick off the parade at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. It will run west down Wisconsin Ave., turn north at N. Water St. and end at the Milwaukee River on E. Knapp St.

After the parade at 12:30 p.m., a celebration will be held in the Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners and executives taking the stage.

Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will also attend the event.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Barrett said the parade will be a day of celebration for Milwaukee. “Anybody who watched that game last night, and watched those tens of thousands of people on that plaza, came away with an incredibly positive view of the city of Milwaukee and it’s deserved," he said.

Barrett anticipates more than a 100,000 people will show up to show their support for the Bucks. Via Twitter, he said, "Please don't camp or reserve spaces overnight."

Tags

WUWMMilwaukee BucksFeatured
Simone Cazares
Simone Cazares joined WUWM as the Eric Von Fellow in 2021.
See stories by Simone Cazares
Related Content