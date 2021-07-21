Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship Parade & Celebration Downtown Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their first NBA championship in 50 years with a parade on Thursday, July 22.

Starting at 11 a.m., Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will kick off the parade at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. It will run west down Wisconsin Ave., turn north at N. Water St. and end at the Milwaukee River on E. Knapp St.

After the parade at 12:30 p.m., a celebration will be held in the Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners and executives taking the stage.

Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will also attend the event.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Barrett said the parade will be a day of celebration for Milwaukee. “Anybody who watched that game last night, and watched those tens of thousands of people on that plaza, came away with an incredibly positive view of the city of Milwaukee and it’s deserved," he said.

Barrett anticipates more than a 100,000 people will show up to show their support for the Bucks. Via Twitter, he said, "Please don't camp or reserve spaces overnight."