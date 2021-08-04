More Wisconsin Employers Say To Workers: Get The Vaccine Or Face A Weekly COVID-19 Test

More Wisconsin employers are requiring their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and Gov. Tony Evers says he's looking at something similar for some or all state employees.

Froedtert Health, which includes Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, has announced that all staff, vendors, students, volunteers and others have to be vaccinated by November 1.

Last week, the Medical College of Wisconsin announced the same timeline for employees and students but added an exemption process for medical and religious reasons.

The city of Madison and Dane County have just announced that their employees have to be vaccinated within two weeks or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Evers said in Milwaukee Tuesday that he's nearing a final decision for state employees. "It's a possibility, but because we are so far spread, there might be places where the transmission isn't that much. So, it gets very complicated. But by the end of the week, we should know where we're standing," he said.

Evers urged the private sector to do whatever it can to get shots in people's arms. He said he won't criticize any employer that requires its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Milwaukee alderperson has introduced a resolution that would require all city workers to get a shot or face weekly testing.

