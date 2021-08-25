© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Mayor Orders Vaccinations For City Employees

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Marti Mikkelson,
Associated Press
Published August 25, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT
Americans Receive Booster Shots Of COVID-19 Vaccination In Michigan
Emily Elconin
/
Getty Images
Oakland County Health Department emergency preparedness specialist Jeanette Henson fills syringes with doses of the coronavirus vaccine on August 24, 2021 at the Southfield Pavilion in Southfield, Michigan.

Milwaukee’s mayor has ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees. Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The requirement applies to general city employees as well as temporary employees and interns.

“We have an obligation to provide a safe workplace for all employees, and a vaccinated workforce is part of that,” Barrett, a Democrat, said in a news release.

The mandate will go into effect Sept. 1. Unvaccinated employees will receive up to two hours of paid leave to get vaccinated and will have until Oct. 29 to produce proof of vaccination. Workers who won’t comply will face 30-day unpaid suspensions. Workers who continue to refuse to get the shots will be fired. The city will provide exemptions from the shots based on medical or religious reasons.

The mandate doesn’t apply to unionized city workers. The mayor’s office says the city is negotiating with the unions on how the requirement will apply to members.

