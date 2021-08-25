New Wisconsin Reward Program: Get Your First COVID-19 Vaccination Shot Now, Collect $100 Gift Card

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he had to be talked into it, but the Democrat eventually agreed to a new statewide reward program for people who get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Those age 12 and older who get their first shot between August 20 and September 6 can collect a $100 VISA gift card.

At a news conference in Racine Tuesday, Evers said he's been a skeptic on incentivizing vaccinations.

"But, we just reached a point where we had to move more quickly and I frankly gave in and said, 'OK, we will do an incentive program that has worked in one of our neighboring states, that being Minnesota, and do that.' But what I say to those of us who have already received vaccines, 'Thank you very much for doing what you do, not only for keeping yourself safe, but your friends and neighbors safe, also. You did exactly what we hoped everybody would do. Now, it's up to us to get the rest of folks vaccinated,'" he said.

Evers said if local or tribal governments in Wisconsin have the resources to offer vaccine incentives, he encouraged those entities to do so.

In order to get the gift card, the newly vaccinated will have to fill out a state form, available at 100.wisconsin.gov. The website, vaccines.gov, has information on how to find a vaccination site in your community or you can call the 2-1-1 information line.

