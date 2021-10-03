Sunday Puzzle: Categorically correct

On-air challenge: I'll give you some categories and two things in each one. You name the only other thing in that category that fits between the given two alphabetically.

Example: A brother and a daughter are both members of a family. If I asked, "What member of a family fits between BROTHER and DAUGHTER alphabetically?," you'd say COUSIN

1. Positions in Baseball — CATCHER, FIRST BASE

2. Birthstones — DIAMOND, GARNET

2. Rooms in the Game 'Clue' — CONSERVATORY, HALL

4. Prime-Time Emmy-Winning Comedies — FRASIER, GET SMART

5. Original Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavors — ROCKY ROAD, VANILLA

6. Best Actor Oscar Winners — NEWMAN, NIVEN

7. Best Actress Oscar Winners — SPACEK, STREISAND

8. Vegetables in V8 Juice — PARSLEY, TOMATOES

9. Triple Crown Winners — AFFIRMED, ASSAULT

10. Forms of Precipitation — RAIN, SNOW

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Dan Pitt of Palo Alto, Calif. Take the common abbreviation for a major American city. Insert it inside an airport code for that city. And you'll name a flower. What flower is it?

Challenge answer: Chi (Chicago) + ORD = Orchid

Winner: Sam Hass from Beaverton, Oregon.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Anthony Gray, of Bergen County, N.J. Write down the name of a country and its largest city, one after the other. Hidden in this string, in consecutive letters, is another country's capital (in six letters)? What is it?

