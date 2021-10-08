The Milwaukee Brewers, behind key performances by Burnes and Tellez, defeat Atlanta in Game 1 of the NLDS

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken a 1-0 lead in their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers rode a strong pitching performance by starter Corbin Burnes, and a two-run home run by first baseman Rowdy Tellez, to defeat the Braves Friday evening 2-1 in Milwaukee.

After the game, Tellez told reporters that his homer in the seventh inning is the kind of accomplishment he dreamed of as a child — with just a slight difference. "Most of the time when you practice, it's bottom of the ninth, bases loaded. But that's a good feeling right there," Tellez said.

Tellez had told WUWM earlier in the week that as a hitter against top-flight pitching, "you kind of gotta roll with the punches."

For the first six innings Friday, Braves starter Charlie Morton had done the punching, holding the Brewers scoreless. But in the 7th, after Morton hit Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia with a pitch, Tellez came to the plate and drove a baseball over the wall in right-center field, to make the score 2-0.

Atlanta scored its run in the 8th inning off Brewers reliever Adrian Houser. But Milwaukee closer Josh Hader prevented the Braves from scoring in the 9th.

Chuck Quirmbach Corbin Burnes (left) and Rowdy Tellez listen to a reporter's question after Friday evening's game.

Tellez was quick to credit the Brewers pitching, especially Burnes. Burnes held the Braves scoreless, and only gave up two hits during his six innings on the mound.

Burnes, in turn, credited catcher Omar Narvaez for calling a good game, making a key scoop of a throw from Tellez and tagging out a Braves runner at the plate to help get Burnes out of the first inning.

The two teams return to action late Saturday afternoon at American Family Field, with Brandon Woodruff scheduled to start for the Brewers. Max Fried is slated to start for Atlanta.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters, "I feel good going into Game 2. I've got Max Fried pitching. I feel good every time he takes the mound for us."

The first team to win three games in the NLDS moves on to the National League Championship Series.