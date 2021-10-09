Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves head south, with baseball playoff series tied at a game apiece

The Milwaukee Brewers now head to Atlanta with their best of five National League Division Series against the Braves tied at one game apiece. The Braves won Game Two of the series Saturday evening in Milwaukee, 3-0.

Starting pitcher Max Fried was one of the stars for the Braves. He held the Brewers to just three hits over six innings. Braves hitters Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Jorge Soler combined for two runs in the third inning against Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. Austin Riley homered off Woodruff in the sixth inning.

The Brewers had several baserunners in the last three innings of the game against the Braves relief pitchers, but could not come through with run-scoring hits.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell says he's looking forward to Game Three on Monday. "It's a two out of three series now," Counsell said, referring to the three victories needed overall, for the winning club to advance in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Chuck Quirmbach A sellout crowd of 43,812 at American Family Field cheered loudly and waved "rally towels." But the Braves beat the Brewers 3-0.

Counsell added, "We're going to play in a great atmosphere there (in Atlanta). We played in a great atmosphere here. I think road playoff games are a blast. I think they're a lot of fun. So, you go in there with that attitude," Counsell said.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker says he's also looking forward to playing in Atlanta. "We'll go home, try to win a game, on Monday."

Game Four of the series will also be in Atlanta, on Tuesday.

Game Five, if needed, would be in Milwaukee on Oct. 14.