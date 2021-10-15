Wisconsin public school enrollment hasn’t rebounded from last year’s steep decline

Enrollment in Wisconsin’s public schools has not rebounded after a sharp decline in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Public Instruction released preliminary fall 2021 student counts Friday. They show a 0.6% drop in traditional public school enrollment this fall — a loss of about 5,000 students.

That sounds good compared to last year’s unprecedented 3% decline. But it indicates the students school districts were hoping would return generally have stayed in alternative options, like private school, homeschool or virtual charter schools. Virtual charter school enrollment doubled last year. Numbers aren't available yet for this year.

DPI School Financial Services Director Dan Bush said this year’s enrollment patterns are mostly on par with pre-pandemic trends.

"What we saw last year was certainly a sharper decline in public school enrollment than typical and a slowdown in the growth of the choice programs," Bush said. "This year the shift between the two has continued to change a little bit more, but the overall counts actually turned out pretty stable between 2020 and 2021."

Last year’s enrollment drop was concentrated on 4-year-old kindergarten or preK. There was close to a 15% decline in 2020. This year, preK enrollment increased by about 7% but kindergarten stayed relatively flat with a 0.47% increase.

The enrollment story is different for Milwaukee Public Schools, with some good news and some bad news. The good news is that the updated DPI data shows MPS actually saw an enrollment increase in 2020 of about 1.5%. The bad news is the district lost more than 4,000 students this year — a 5.64% drop.

Superintendent Keith Posley said during a recent online forum that the drop was bigger than expected, but he hopes some of those students return to MPS mid-way through the school year.

"Some of those [students] are now – we’re in conversation and we know what’s going to happen and how we’re going to work with them," Posley said. "So we also have to be cautious of any type of cuts or anything of that nature because those students are coming to us before the year is out."

DPI also released data on private schools that participate in the publicly-funded choice programs. Their enrollment increased this year by about 6.6%. Much of that was in the newer Wisconsin Parental Choice and Special Needs Scholarship programs, rather than the older Racine and Milwaukee programs.

Independent charter schools saw the most growth this year. Six new schools opened in that group and enrollment went up more than 15%.

Student counts play a major role in school funding. Schools with sharp declines will see the effects in their budgets this year and in years to come.

