-
After the Feb. 16 Primary Election, the field for Wisconsin State Superintendent for Public Instruction has narrowed from seven to two people — Deborah…
-
Updated 12:06 p.m. Milwaukee Public Schools is required by the state to resume in-person instruction for some students with disabilities, starting in…
-
For the first time in about 20 years, there’s a wide-open race for Wisconsin’s top K-12 education official. Seven candidates are running for…
-
This fall, Wisconsin public schools reported unprecedented enrollment declines — particularly in the youngest grades. Four-year-old kindergarten, also…
-
Wisconsin State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is calling for a $1.4 billion education funding increase over the next two school years.The…
-
Updated 4:17 p.m. CTThe coronavirus pandemic has taken a significant toll on school enrollment in Wisconsin – especially in the youngest grades.Public…
-
There are still a lot of unknowns about how Wisconsin’s K-12 schools will reopen in the fall.Public and private school leaders testified to the Assembly…
-
In early February, Gov. Tony Evers signed Wisconsin’s first dyslexia law. It requires the Department of Public Instruction to create a guidebook about the…
-
Gov. Tony Evers wants to increase state special education funding by $600 million. The dramatic proposal follows a decade of flat state funding, despite…
-
Carolyn Stanford Taylor is Wisconsin’s first African-American superintendent of schools. She was appointed last week by Gov. Tony Evers to take over his…