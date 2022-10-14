Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses

In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline.

According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts — a drop of 0.85%, or about 7,000 students

Last year, statewide enrollment fell by about 4,000 students, or about 0.5%, which is more in line with the pre-pandemic trend as Wisconsin’s school-aged population decreases.

Kindergarten numbers are down the most, by 1.87%. Four-year-old kindergarten (Pre-K) and grades 1-12 are down less than 1%.

In 2020, Wisconsin public schools lost 3% of their enrollment—a pandemic-driven blow. The decline was mostly in Pre-K and kindergarten, which are optional according to state law.

Milwaukee Public Schools has been hit hard by pandemic enrollment losses. The district lost 11% of its enrollment since 2019, with declines of 3% in 2020, 5% in 2021, and 3% again this year.

MPS projected it would lose about 1,000 students this year, but instead is seeing a loss of about 2,000 students, according to the preliminary figures.

Out of the five biggest districts in Wisconsin, MPS has lost the largest percentage of students since 2019. Kenosha has lost about 10% of its enrollment, Racine about 9%, and Green Bay and Madison about 7% each.

Enrollment is a major factor in determining school funding, so districts will feel it in their budgets. MPS has been using referendum revenue and one-time federal pandemic aid to soften the impact.

Meanwhile, enrollment in publicly-funding private school programs and independent charter schools is increasing. This year, students participating in Wisconsin’s four private school choice programs increased 6.7%. Independent charter schools increased enrollment by 4.5%.

Editor's note: MPS is a financial contributor to WUWM. This story will be updated.

