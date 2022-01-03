Milwaukee mayoral candidates collect nomination signatures amid cold, snow, and COVID

As of Jan. 2, the nine announced Milwaukee mayor candidates will have a busy early January, trying to collect enough nomination signatures to get on the February primary election ballot.

The contenders have to collect 1,500 valid signatures from Milwaukee residents by Jan. 11. With challenges to signatures common these days, most candidates are aiming to capture a lot more than 1,500 signatures.

The candidates include Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who announced Sunday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has very mild symptoms and will be able to carry out his mayoral duties at home.

Chuck Quirmbach / Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson (left) collected nomination signatures Dec. 31, outside the El Rey supermarket on Cesar Chavez Dr.

The news comes at the end of a hectic schedule for Johnson. He spent part of his New Year's Eve outside the El Rey Supermarket on Cesar Chavez Drive asking people to sign his nomination papers.

Johnson praised one enthusiastic signer, telling the man, "Thanks for helping out. We gotta collect so many thousands of these."

The signer replied, "Keep up the good work, man. Clean up this place, man. Much love, baby."

Local television news reports indicate several other candidates and their supporters have also been knocking on doors and finding other places to collect signatures. The other candidates include Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic, State Senator Lena Taylor, Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer, former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan, as well as Michael Sampson, Nick McVey, and Sheila Conley-Patterson.

Johnson has been using the clout of being in charge of the city since former Mayor Tom Barrett resigned just before Christmas to become U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Last week, Johnson, who became acting mayor because he was Common Council President, held nearly daily news briefings at various sites.

At the Washington Park Library, Johnson, who is Black, was asked about being the second person of color to lead the city and the message that it sends to young people.

"I've got family members who have younger brothers who have felt that by the time they are 18 or 21 years old, that they should have been expired. And that's unfortunate. But I think we've been able to instill a greater sense of hope in them when they can look up and see that, hey, they too, can aspire to be. And not just aspire, but actually become. That's what we're able to represent, and that's what we'll be carrying forward for future generations of the city of Milwaukee," Johnson said.

Chuck Quirmbach / Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, also a candidate for Milwaukee Mayor, spoke to the news media on Dec. 31, at McGovern Park.

County Sheriff Lucas also held a news conference last week — one aimed at reducing gunfire and reckless driving on New Year's Eve. Lucas, also sounding like a mayoral candidate, said he hopes for reduced negative behavior in 2022.

"With leadership throughout Milwaukee County, working together collaboratively, in partnership — with new police chief [Jeffery Norman]— we'll have new leadership in the city as well. I think it's a time for all of us to come together and unite. Whether it's the business community, law enforcement, or community-based organizations, we have hope. We have [an] opportunity. We've just got to seize this opportunity," Lucas told news reporters.

Courtesy of Markasa Tucker /

Markasa Tucker of the African-American Roundtable said her non-profit group will make sure city residents know all the candidates. But, Tucker said that despite the early promises, she isn't optimistic.

"Yeah, we're disappointed in the slate of folks. Our job is to make sure residents know the candidates' platform, their background, the work they've done, the work they haven't done, and not just focus on the agenda they're bringing to the table currently. What have they done in the past to prove they are ready to take on this type of position? This should not be taken lightly," Tucker said.

Tucker also said appeals to voters based on the candidate's race don't sit well with her.

"For anyone to think that just because they're a certain color, that's the way they can engage with people, unfortunately, I disagree with that. Just because you're the same color as somebody doesn't mean we're going to have some shared experiences, and that's going to make me listen to you," Tucker said.

The African-American Roundtable is one of many groups paying attention to the Milwaukee mayor's race. Some meet and greets have already been held. Many more are likely to occur for whoever braves the cold, snow, and COVID-19 and makes it onto the Feb. 15 primary ballot.

The general election, officially a special election to fill the rest of Barrett's term, is April 5.