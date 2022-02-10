What happened to the Bronze Fonz statue on Milwaukee's RiverWalk?

If you’ve taken a stroll down the Milwaukee Riverwalk, you might have noticed something is missing. Or someone. Well, a statue of someone. The bronze statue of actor Henry Winkler, also known as the Bronze Fonz, was removed from the riverwalk earlier this month. So, where did he go?

"He decided to go ahead and take a trip over to Leon’s and get some custard, get some burgers, and all of that and now he’s just decided to get a little spa day!" jokingly says Lindsey McKee, communications manager for VISIT Milwaukee.

In all seriousness, McKee says,"The Bronze Fonz is getting some maintenance essentially."

McKee shares more about the statue's disappearance. "Since his installation on the Riverwalk, Milwaukee has worked with artists as well as Vanguard sculpture services to make sure that he's refreshed. That his paint is all good, as well as just checking for any normal signs of wear and tear. This is the first time we've actually removed him from the Riverwalk," says McKee.

Hopefully, McKee shares the Bronze Fonz may have a chance to visit areas around Milwaukee before his return to the Riverwalk.

The statue of Henry Winkler is just one of many artworks located near the Riverwalk to visit, though rest assured, McKee says the city would never remove the Bronze Fonz.

